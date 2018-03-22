Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, March 21
The Alternative (with Dan Hegarty) – Wednesday, March 21:
Iggy Pop – ‘Lust For Life’ (The Prodigy Remix)
Fontaines DC – ‘Chequeless Reckless’
Jack White – ‘Over And Over And Over’
Starcrawler – ‘I Love L.A.’
BARQ – ‘Sassy Mouth’
Santigold – ‘Big Mouth’
Marcus Marr – ‘High Times’
Yello – ‘Oh Yeah’
Lykke Li – ‘I Follow Rivers’ (Dave Sitek Remix)
Son Little – ‘The River’
Pale Rivers – ‘Montparnasse’
The Cranberries – ‘The Icicle Melts’
Hvmmingbyrd – ‘Papillon’
Yppah – ‘They Know What Ghost Know’
Yppah (feat: Anomie Belle) – ‘Film Burn’
Hour 2:
Wolfman (feat: Peter Doherty) – ‘For Lovers’
The Libertines – ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’
The Stunning – ‘Heads Are Gonna Roll’
Pillow Queens – ‘Puppets’
Justice – ‘Genesis’
202s – ‘Melodiglockthing’
The Prodigy – ‘Memphis Bells’
The Prodigy interview (December 2004)
Rejjie Snow – ‘The Ends’
Creep Show – ‘Tokyo Metro’
A Tribe Called Quest (feat: Kendrick Lamar) – ‘Tokyo Conrad’
Chimpanbee – ‘Tokyo’
Sideline Fires – ‘Outside’
Warpaint – ‘Undertow’