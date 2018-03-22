Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, March 21

The Alternative (with Dan Hegarty) – Wednesday, March 21:

Iggy Pop – ‘Lust For Life’ (The Prodigy Remix)

Fontaines DC – ‘Chequeless Reckless’

Jack White – ‘Over And Over And Over’

Starcrawler – ‘I Love L.A.’

BARQ – ‘Sassy Mouth’

Santigold – ‘Big Mouth’

Marcus Marr – ‘High Times’

Yello – ‘Oh Yeah’

Lykke Li – ‘I Follow Rivers’ (Dave Sitek Remix)

Son Little – ‘The River’

Pale Rivers – ‘Montparnasse’

The Cranberries – ‘The Icicle Melts’

Hvmmingbyrd – ‘Papillon’

Yppah – ‘They Know What Ghost Know’

Yppah (feat: Anomie Belle) – ‘Film Burn’

Hour 2:

Wolfman (feat: Peter Doherty) – ‘For Lovers’

The Libertines – ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’

The Stunning – ‘Heads Are Gonna Roll’

Pillow Queens – ‘Puppets’

Justice – ‘Genesis’

202s – ‘Melodiglockthing’

The Prodigy – ‘Memphis Bells’

The Prodigy interview (December 2004)

Rejjie Snow – ‘The Ends’

Creep Show – ‘Tokyo Metro’

A Tribe Called Quest (feat: Kendrick Lamar) – ‘Tokyo Conrad’

Chimpanbee – ‘Tokyo’

Sideline Fires – ‘Outside’

Warpaint – ‘Undertow’