THE IYMAs ARE BACK!

THE IRISH YOUTH MUSIC AWARDS ANNOUNCE EDUCATION HUB BREAKDOWN

FEATURING MUSIC INDUSTRY PANELS AND WORKSHOPS

CROKE PARK – SATURDAY 21 APRIL 2018

Tickets On Sale Now for the All Ages Event

Youth Work Ireland’s Irish Youth Music Awards (IYMAs) is excited to return to Croke Park for its all ages National Day on Saturday April 21, 2018 with its biggest lineup so far which also marks the launch of Youth Work Ireland week with other activities and events on around Ireland. The Irish Youth Music Awards will feature performances by young musicians aged 12-19, performing across two stages throughout the day and connects ticket holders and performers, with Ireland’s top music industry personnel at the IYMAs Education Hub via workshops and masterclasses with over 100,000 young people participating in the programme to date with the figure growing each year we hope to fill the stadium next year!

The Irish Youth Music Awards Education Hub and marketplace brings together some of Ireland’s top music industry professionals. Those attending Croke Park on the day will have the opportunity to sign up for the Education Hub which will feature masterclasses, workshops in songwriting, music video making and DJ scratching as well as the opportunity to visit and participate in the IYMAs marketplace.

The Education Hub will feature workshops and masterclasses by critically acclaimed songwriters Little Green Cars who will look at songwriting and discuss their processes. Award winning director Bob Gallagher will give a masterclass on the do’s and don’ts of video making, with his CV including music videos for Girl Band, James Vincent McMorrow and Lisa Hannigan. Social media music star Orla Gartland whose YouTube channel has over 11.5 million views will discuss how young musicians can effectively use social media to communicate their message online. RTÉ 2FM will host a scratch workshop with DJ Mo-K and DJ Tando who have shared the stage with Rihanna, Akon and Snoop Dogg and BIMM Institute Dublin will work with attendees to create a band to perform together at the end of the workshop and much more.

The IYMAs marketplace will feature information for attendees on the creative and music industries, with BIMM Institute Dublin, IMRO Ireland and RTÉ 2FM all in attendance with the latter broadcasting live from the event. The marketplace will also have hands on demonstrations by Rotor Videos on how to make your music videos on a very small budget. We will also have Ableton live demonstrations by CreateSound and lots more.

Tickets for the Irish Youth Music Awards National Day are available from Eventbrite priced €20 excluding booking fee here. The event is an all ages, alcohol free event. Group tickets are also available for youth clubs, projects or schools priced €120 (including booking fee) allowing admission for five young people and two youth leaders or adults on the day. Group tickets must be booked by April 11th and are available here

“A big focus of this years Irish Youth Music Awards National Day is to create a festival for young people to come and learn new skills around the creative and music industries, by getting hands on experience, advice and skills to further support them whether that’s in life or playing in a band. We are very excited to reveal the industry professionals who are involved in the education hub and marketplace this year, as well as creating an event to showcase the brilliant up and coming talent from across Ireland all under one roof and at one of Ireland’s most iconic venues” said Irish Youth Music Awards Director, Barry Lennon.

“The Irish Youth Music Awards National Day is very important for RTÉ 2FM as an event like this creates a space to support the future generations of Irish musicians, songwriters and producers and gives them an opportunity to meet industry professionals and learn new skills. We are very excited to be involved in the IYMAs Programme as a media partner and to be part of the journey of so many young people from across Ireland and to broadcast live from the event” said Director of Music RTÉ 2FM, Alan Swan.

The overall winner of the Irish Youth Music Awards will win recording time in a professional recording studio, a recording session in RTÉ 2FM’s legendary Studio 8 and a full backline provided by Music Maker Dublin. They will also produce an album of their own original tracks released on physical CD with a professional design. Last years IYMAs album stormed the Irish compilation charts entering at number three. The album will be digitally distributed worldwide through all major outlets including iTunes and Spotify.

IYMAs partners and supporters include The Department of Children and Youth Affairs, RTÉ 2FM, BIMM Institute Dublin, LinkedIn Learning, IMRO, Music Maker, Gaisce – The President’s Award, National Lottery and Youth Action Northern Ireland.