Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇⬇⬇
RUGBY – Spanish demand rematch in World Cup outrage
Ben Coles (Rugby Reporter, Daily Telegraph) on the questions around the appointment of a Romanian referee for Spain’s crucial World Cup qualifier with Belgium. Plus his thoughts on the RFU’s backing of Eddie Jones today, and there’s Johnny Sexton’s comments on how the IRFU’s Player Welfare policy is helping to breed success.
🏉
SOCCER – SSE Airtricity League – the state of play one month in
Johnny Ward and Pat Fenlon (former Director Of Football at Waterford) give their thoughts on a strong start by Waterford FC and how close the league table is shaping up so far.
⚽
RACING – Life after Cheltenham
Now that the dust has settled from Cheltenham, Johnny Ward gives us a rundown on what’s next in the diary for Samcro and the other standouts. Plus Johnny describes his time spent with Aidan O’Brien at Ballydoyle today.
🏇
BOXING – Spike vs Canelo; Patrick’s Day wins for Conlan and Doheny
Darren O’Neill joins us to discuss reports of a Spike V Canelo fight in Vegas. Darren looks back at Michael Conlan’s performance at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day, as well as TJ Doheny’s latest strong showing.
🥊