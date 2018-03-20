Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Sports news wrap – GAA fixtures, Rugby contracts
Hugh updates on the GAA’s announcement of re-scheduled fixtures this weekend and into April, plus some good news on player contracts from the IRFU today.
SOCCER – Liam Kelly pulls out of Irish panel to keep international options open
Tony O’Donoghue joined us live from Turkey where he spoke to Martin O’Neill today about Liam Kelly’s withdrawal from Irish duty, Declan Rice’s commitment to the squad, and Sean Maguire’s role in a new-look team.
GOLF – with Gary and Greg
In our Tuesday golf slot, Gary Murphy and Greg Allen reflect on Rory McIlroy’s win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and how he’s re-thinking his putting technique with Brad Faxon.
SOCCER – European Football Round-Up
Mark Langdon with the latest on Neymar’s unease at PSG, Napoli’s Serie A prospects, Gareth Bale in China, Mourinho-beaters Sevilla’s embarrassing weekend loss!
