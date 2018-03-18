Dave Fanning| Smart Speakers, Hardy Bucks, Queer Eye and more
On The Dave Fanning Show this weekend
Fiona Flynn gave us the worst offenders in Irish accents in movies
What has Ireland given music? Apart from U2! Eoin Sweeney listed some of the biggest selling Irish acts globally
Paul Whitington gave his reviews on Mary Magdalene, Tomb Raider and Peter Rabbit
Declan Cashin on how Queer Eye has become a huge hit for Netflix
Hardy Bucks’ Buzz and Ciara a.k.a. Owen Colgan and Aoibheann McCaul were in studio to tell us about the new series
And Adrian Weckler Technology Editor with The Independent had a look at the best smart speakers
