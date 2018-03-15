Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
RACING – Cheltenham Day 3 and Gold Cup Day preview
Donn McClean and Johnny Ward on the almost Irish clean-sweep at Day Three of the Cheltenham Festival, plus a look ahead to Gold Cup Day tomorrow.
RUGBY – Bernard Jackman – Irish and English Teams announced
Bernard Jackman discusses today’s team selections, with some big changes in the English XV to face Ireland in Twickeham.
US SPORT – Tiger is still back + TV audiences like it, LeBron’s insane pass, NFL moves
Jeff Shepard and Gary Murphy discuss the continued return of form that Tiger Woods is showing on Day 1 at the Arnold Palmer Invitiation. Plus there’s Jeff on that LeBron James pass, college basketball, and some interesting NFL moves in the offing.
