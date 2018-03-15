Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, March 14

The Alternative (with Dan Hegarty) – Wednesday, March 14:

Gorillaz (feat: Mos Def & Bobby Womack) – ‘Stylo’

BARQ – ‘Earthquakes’

Portishead – ‘All Mine’

Wolf Alice – ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’

Kormac – ‘Rainstorm’

Mint Royale – ‘Singin’ In The Rain’

Pursued By Dogs – ‘Talk’

Jane’s Addiction – ‘Been Caught Stealing’

Sub Motion – ‘Soccer Mom’ (Session)

Sebastian (feat: M.I.A.) – ‘C.T.F.O.’

The Very Best (feat: M.I.A.) – ‘Rain Dance’

EMBRZ (feat: Harvie) – ‘Close 2 U’

Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’ (Mura Masa Remix)

Bjork – ‘Hyperballad’

The Go! Team – ‘Mayday’

Hour 2:

The Academic – ‘In God’s Country’

The Academic – ‘Bite My Tongue’

Say Sue Me – ‘B Lover’

Prince – ‘Batdance’

Young Fathers – ‘Holy Ghost’

The Black Keys – ‘She’s Long Gone’

Pillow Queens – ‘Favourite’

Pearl Jam – ‘Sin The Black Circle’

Otherkin – ‘Ay Ay’ (Philip Magee

Spiritualized – ‘Ladies & Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space’

Deaf Joe – ‘It’s All Because Of You’

Sub Motion – ‘Heads Will Roll’(Session)

Raf Rundell – ‘Every Morning’

Superorganism – ‘Reflections On The Screen’