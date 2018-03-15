Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, March 14
The Alternative (with Dan Hegarty) – Wednesday, March 14:
Gorillaz (feat: Mos Def & Bobby Womack) – ‘Stylo’
BARQ – ‘Earthquakes’
Portishead – ‘All Mine’
Wolf Alice – ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’
Kormac – ‘Rainstorm’
Mint Royale – ‘Singin’ In The Rain’
Pursued By Dogs – ‘Talk’
Jane’s Addiction – ‘Been Caught Stealing’
Sub Motion – ‘Soccer Mom’ (Session)
Sebastian (feat: M.I.A.) – ‘C.T.F.O.’
The Very Best (feat: M.I.A.) – ‘Rain Dance’
EMBRZ (feat: Harvie) – ‘Close 2 U’
Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’ (Mura Masa Remix)
Bjork – ‘Hyperballad’
The Go! Team – ‘Mayday’
Hour 2:
The Academic – ‘In God’s Country’
The Academic – ‘Bite My Tongue’
Say Sue Me – ‘B Lover’
Prince – ‘Batdance’
Young Fathers – ‘Holy Ghost’
The Black Keys – ‘She’s Long Gone’
Pillow Queens – ‘Favourite’
Pearl Jam – ‘Sin The Black Circle’
Otherkin – ‘Ay Ay’ (Philip Magee
Spiritualized – ‘Ladies & Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space’
Deaf Joe – ‘It’s All Because Of You’
Sub Motion – ‘Heads Will Roll’(Session)
Raf Rundell – ‘Every Morning’
Superorganism – ‘Reflections On The Screen’