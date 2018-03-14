Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
RACING – Cheltenham Day Two
Donn McClean, Johnny Ward and jockey Jane Mangan on all the action from Day 2 at the Cheltenham Festival – Ruby Walsh’s injury, Altior’s Champion Chase win, plus the panel give their hints on the horses to watch during tomorrow’s Ryanair Chase as well as the rest of Day 3.
RUGBY – GRAND SLAM SATURDAY – THE ENGLISH VIEW
Brendan Gallagher, rugby writer at the Daily Telegraph, gives us the English perspective on Saturday’s Twickenham clash. Brendan also discusses Eddie Jones’ ‘scummy Irish’ comments.
Cawley on Mourinho
Alan Cawley succinctly gives his thoughts on José Mourinho and Manchester United after their exit from the Champions League last night.
