Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, March 13
Skepta – ‘Man’
Oasis – ‘F*ckin In The Bushes’
Fontaines DC – ‘Chequeless Reckless’
Silversun Pick-ups – ‘There’s No Secrets This Year’
Grimes – ‘Medieval Warfare’
Public Enemy – ‘Brothers Gonna Work It Out’
Chris Prythm – ‘Broken English’
Katie Laffan – ‘Aversion’
Beck – ‘Wow’ (GUAU! Remix)
Raf Rundell – ‘Ric Flair’
Radiohead – ‘My Iron Lung’
Radiohead – ‘Bones’
Cat Turner – ‘Calm Down’
Massive Attack – ‘Karmacoma’
Young Fathers – ‘Toy’
Hour 2:
The Walls – ‘Broken Boy’
The Stunning – ‘She’s On My Mind’
Joe & Steve Wall interview
The Stunning – ‘Heads Are Gonna Roll’
Brand New Friend – ‘Girl’
Tebi Rex – ‘Men Are Trash’
RJD2 – ‘1976’
La Luz – ‘California Finally’
Dick Dale & His Deltones – ‘Misirlou’
The Altered Hours – ‘Over The Void’
David Kitt – ‘There Will Always Be This Love’
Hattie Webb – ‘Rhythm Of The Night’
Jose Gonzalez – ‘Heartbeats’
The Innocent Bystander – ‘The Complacency League’
Aine Cahill – ‘Red Hill Mining Town’
U2 & Johnny Cash – ‘The Wanderer’