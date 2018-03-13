Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
RACING – Cheltenham Day One
Donn McClean, Johnny Ward and Irish jockey Jane Mangan, break down all the action from Day 1 at the Cheltenham Festival 2018 – wet ground, tactics and the Champions Hurdle. They also give us their tips for Day 2.
GOLF – Tiger Back On Track
Gary Murphy and Greg Allen are in studio discussing the return of Tiger – Tiger was praised for some serious shots in his fourth start since returning to competition following back injury.
HURLING – Allianz League quarter-finals confirmed
Larry O’Gorman, All-Ireland winner with Wexford, reviewed the weekend games in the Allianz Hurling League, looked ahead to the quarter finals, and gave his thoughts on the Adrian Touhy incident.
