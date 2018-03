Dan’s Playlist – Monday, March 12

Timo Maas – ‘To Get Down’

Marcus Marr – ‘High Times’

Regurgitator – ‘I Like Your Old Stuff Better Than Your New Stuff’

Le Galaxie – ‘Day Of The Child’

Brass Phantoms – ‘City Of Wolves’

My Bloody Valentine – ‘Soon’

Echoes From Mars – ‘Sleepy’

The White Stripes – ‘The Hardest Button To Button’ (Beck Remix)

Jack White – ‘Over And Over And Over’

Tricky (feat: Martina Topley-Bird) – ‘Black Steel’

Young Fathers – ‘In My View’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘DNA’

Sofi Tukker – ‘Baby I’m A Queen’

Ships – ‘Nothing But’

Dan Deacon – ‘Woof Woof’

Hour 2:

New Order – ‘Tutti Frutti’

Raf Rundell – ‘Falling Out’

Braxton – ‘Kowloon’

Paul Alwright – ‘Seeds Of Doubt’

Ronny Jordan – ‘The Jackal’

David KItt – ‘Cause For Leaving’

Bantum (feat: CC Brez & Louize Carroll) – ‘Voodoo Sweat’

Republic Of Loose – ‘The Steady Song’

Rejjie Snow (feat: Anna Of The North) – ‘Charlie Brown’

Pillow Queens – ‘Rats’

Primal Scream – ‘Rocks’

Tool – ‘Jambi’