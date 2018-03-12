Join Aer Lingus in bringing home advantage to Twickenham on St Patrick’s Day

Breakfast Republic are looking for you to answer Ireland’s “Boarding” Call with Aer Lingus.

Aer Lingus are the official airline of the Irish Rugby Team, bringing home advantage to every game no matter where it is, and with one massive six nation’s game to come that’s more important than ever.

How would you like to be in Twickenham on St Patricks Day, roaring on Ireland!

We’ve one massive prize for one massive match!

Aer Lingus will arrange return flights Dublin to London, two nights four star hotel accommodation and a pair of all important match tickets, which are impossible to get at this stage!!

That’s out overall prize this week and aswell as that we’ve got a signed Irish Jersey to give-away every day too, all thanks to Aer Lingus.

Join Breakfast Republic every morning from six for all the details on how you can win

