Chasing Abbey added to RDS Dublin bill with The Chainsmokers and Rita Ora

The Chainsmokers & Rita Ora today have added special guests to their open-air event coming to RDS Dublin on June 24th…

Irish Song Of The Year at this RTE Choice Music Prize this year Chasing Abbey will join the line-up along with Matoma and Alex & Echoes.

Tickets are from €49.90 available via www.ticketmaster.ie