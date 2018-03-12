Chasing Abbey added to RDS Dublin bill with The Chainsmokers and Rita Ora
The Chainsmokers & Rita Ora today have added special guests to their open-air event coming to RDS Dublin on June 24th…
Irish Song Of The Year at this RTE Choice Music Prize this year Chasing Abbey will join the line-up along with Matoma and Alex & Echoes.
Tickets are from €49.90 available via www.ticketmaster.ie
We're absolutely delighted to announce Matoma, Chasing Abbey and Alex & Echoes as support for The Chainsmokers and Rita Ora in the RDS Arena!
➤➤ Tickets still available at https://t.co/2u2xK3vprd@MatomaOfficial @ChasingAbbeyHQ @AlexEchoes @TheChainsmokers @RitaOra pic.twitter.com/Xic43NViFj
— MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) March 12, 2018