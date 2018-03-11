Dave Fanning | The Lodgers, Pathways and Rory Gallagher…

On The Dave Fanning Show today…

Director Brian O’Malley was in studio to talk about his new horror film, The Lodgers.

For the St. Patricks Day festival, Donal Dineen was commissioned to make a film. Pathways is the resulting work which features interviews with Irish artists who live abroad and explores their relationship with Ireland.

Journalist Patrick Freyne, tells Dave about some of this weeks more unusual news stories you might not have heard.

Marking what would have been his 70th birthday this month, Dave revisits an archive interview with Rory Gallagher from 1980.

