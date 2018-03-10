Dave Fanning | Goodbye NME, Forgotten Albums and Healthy Living…

On The Dave Fanning Show today…

NME is to be printed no more. Roisin Dwyer from Hot Press joins Dave to talk about the magazines history, including its times of cultural relevance and also some of its controversial moments.

Simon Maher talks to Dave about some of the most critically acclaimed albums of the past which overtime have lost our love.

Personal Trainer and Broadcaster Karl Henry chats to Dave about what he believes are the main elements of healthy living.

Our resident Movie Reviewer Paul Whitington shares his thoughts on this weeks new releases including You Were Never Really Here, The Lodgers, Sweet Country, Gringo and Wonder Wheel.

You can listen back or download the Podcasts HERE