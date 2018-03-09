Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below.
RUGBY – Six Nations round-up
We hear from Rory Best, Rob Kearney and Claire Molloy ahead of a potentially Championship-winning weekend for Ireland in the Six Nations.
🏉
SOCCER – FAI and Denis O’Brien end arrangement – Manchester United v Liverpool
Tony O’Donoghue on the breaking news of the FAI’s salary agreement with Denis O’Brien ending, plus Martin O’Neill’s squad selection, with reaction from Eamon Dunphy and a look ahead to Man Utd v Liverpool with Eamon and Kevin Palmer. Plus there’s Chris Hughton’s latest managerial accolade and Pep Guardiola’s latest response to his FA fine for wearing a yellow ribbon.
⚽
GAA – Allianz League weekend preview
Bryan Sheehan (5 time All-Ireland winner, Kerry) on Dublin v Kerry and the rest of the weekend’s Gaelic Football action, plus Eddie Brennan (8 All-Irelands with Kilkenny) on Kilkenny v Wexford and the rest of the final round of Allianz League Hurling.
🏐
RACING – Friday Night Racing with Donn McClean
Donn joins us to discuss the last few days before Cheltenham, especially news of Sizing John missing the Festival.
🏇