Wyvern Lingo, Erica Cody, Mango x MathMan and more to play BYOB mansion party
FREE GAFF is a brand new BYOB party in a mansion in a secret location…
Set to play are Wyvern Lingo, Erica Cody, Mango x MathMan, Loah, Palms Trax, Nialler 9, JYellowL, Hannah O’Connell, Fynch, Handsome Paddy & Bobofunk, Ciara Brady, Luka Palm, Tara Stewart and loads more.
Ticket info here.
Check out the full announcement…
3 floors, 3 genres, 3 nights in 1 huge FREE GAFF!
Check out our quality lineup & get your tickets: https://t.co/herxZp81fs #RBMFreeGaff pic.twitter.com/KLUsPoThhX
— Red Bull Ireland (@redbullIRE) March 7, 2018