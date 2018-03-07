Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇⬇⬇
SOCCER – Champions League
Alan Cawley and Kevin Doyle, former Irish professional footballer, discuss The Champions League games. They also talk about VAR, and Johnny McGuire
⚽
RUGBY – Six Nations, Scottish Team Announcment
Scott Hastings joins us to discuss the recent release of Scotland’s Six Nations Team for the match with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.
🏈
GOLF- Gary and Greg on WGC
Gary Murphy and Greg Allen discuss last weekend golf results including Phil Mickelson’s WGC win in Mexico.
🏌️♂️