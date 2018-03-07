Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, March 7
!!! – ‘Dancing Is The Best Revenge’
M.I.A. – ‘Paper Planes’
Rusangano Family – ‘Tea In A Pot’
U2 – ‘Pop Muzik’ (PopMart Mix)
Otherkin – ‘Ay Ay’ (Philip Magee Remix)
Ultramagnetic MCs – ‘Travelling At The Speed Of Thought’
The Prodigy (feat: Kool Keith) – ‘Diesel Power’
Ebony Bones – ‘I See I Say’
Superorganism – ‘Relax’
Bran Van 3000 – ‘Drinkin’ In LA’
The National live from Hamburg:
‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’
‘Born to Beg’ (with Lisa Hannigan and Jan St. Werner)
‘I’ll Still Destroy You’ (with Lisa Hannigan)
Moby – ‘Mere Anarchy’
Hour 2:
Sorcha Richardson – ‘Ruin Your Night’
Young Fathers – ‘Lord’
Ghostpoet – ‘We’re Dominoes’
Talos – ‘Endgame’
Rollerskate Skinny – ‘Miss Leader’
Ken Griffin interview
Rollerskate Skinny – ‘Bring On Stigmata’
Aine Cahill – ‘Plastic’
Paddy Hanna – ‘Rosslare Tapes’
Toucan – ‘We Fell For Miles’
The National live from Hamburg:
‘Lucky You’ (with Jan St. Werner)
‘The KKK Took My Baby Away’ (Ramones cover) (with Jan St. Werner)
‘Mr. November’
‘Terrible Love’ (with Jan St. Werner)