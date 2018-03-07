More acts added to Forbidden Fruit line-up
Taking place at The Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, Dublin over the June Bank Holiday Weekend 2/3/4…
Forbidden Fruit have just added a load of acts to their line-up for this year including Idris Elba, Loah, Novelist, Earl Sweatshirt, SG Lewis, DJ Seinfield, Nialler 9, Sing Along Social, David Fehdah, Keeran, Saoirse and more.
We are delighted to announce 25 more artists performing at Bulmers @ForbiddenFFest 2018 plus the day by day breakdown for our 8th edition kick starting the summer on the June Bank Holiday Weekend 🎉 Day & Weekend tickets on sale now. #FF18 pic.twitter.com/RB1pOesjfR
— Forbidden Fruit (@ForbiddenFFest) March 7, 2018