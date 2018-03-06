Life Festival 18 announced Wiley, Yaeji and more to their line-up!

Life Festival have added more artists set to play this years fest…

Fatboy Slim, Armand Van Helden, Jax Jones and more were announced a few weeks ago and now Life have added loads more!

Wiley, Yaeji, Dax J, Alan Fitzpatrick, Jay Clarke and more will be performing in May over the 25th-27th at Belvedere House.

Check out their announcement below…