Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇⬇⬇
SOCCER: Premier League Review
Eamon Dunphy and Alan Cawley on Alan’s trip to the Etihad for Man City v Chelsea, the latest calls for Arsene Wenger to step aside after Chris Hughton’s heroics, we hear from Selhurst Park where Man Utd are in action, and there’s Seanie Maguire’s goal-scoring return.
⚽
RUGBY: Bernard Jackman on Dragons’ criticism and Ireland v Scotland
Just back from South Africa after Dragons defeat to Southern Kings (the SA side’s first Pro 14 win), Bernard Jackman joined Hugh in studio to discuss criticism and changing cultures. He also looked ahead to Ireland v Scotland this weekend.
🏈
CYCLING – Wiggins and Team Sky ‘crossed ethical line’
Shane Stokes, Cycling Correspondent, Irish Times discusses the Commons Committee report on Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky’s use of TUEs.
🚴♂️
BOXING – Last Man Standing
Last Man Standing champ Roy Sheehan and Eric Donovan about Saturday’s debut of the format competition, where Roy Sheahan won €26,000 as well as €5,000 for his amateur boxing club.
🥊