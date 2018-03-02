The Summer Series at Trinity College Dublin line-up announced

MCD is has announced the return of The Summer Series at Trinity College Dublin this July 23rd – 29th.

Set to take the stage are the likes of Grace Jones, Gavin James, Little Hours, Wyvern Lingo and more. Check out the full list and ticket info below…

JULY 23rd: GRACE JONES w/ WYVERN LINGO

JULY 24th: IL DIVO w/ THE TRINITY ORCHESTRA

JULY 25th: RAG’N’BONE MAN w/ GRACE CARTER

JULY 27th: BRYAN FERRY w/ SPECIAL GUESTS

JULY 28th: GAVIN JAMES w/ LITTLE HOURS

JULY 29th: IMELDA MAY w/ PARADASIA

Ticket Information

July 23rd, Grace Jones, €60:45 incl. booking fee.

July 24th: Il Divo, from €54.65 incl. booking fee.

July 25th: Rag’n’Bone Man, €44.90 incl. booking fee.

July 27th: Bryan Ferry, €60:45 incl. booking fee.

July 28th: Gavin James, €49.90 incl. booking fee.

July 29th: Imelda May, €49.90 incl. booking fee.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 9am next Friday, March 9th via Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie