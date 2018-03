Queen and Adam Lambert coming to Marlay Park

Queen and Adam Lambert have been announced to play Marlay Park…

Queen + Adam Lambert have made the surprise announcement that the band will play new European dates, including an open-air concert at Marlay Park on Sunday 8 July, subject to licence.

The announcement follows massive demand from Irish fans left unable to attend their 3Arena show.

Tickets from €79.50 go on sale Friday 9 March at 9am via Ticketmaster