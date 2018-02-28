Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇⬇⬇
SOCCER – How To Beat Man City – Paul Cook / SSE Airtricity League fixtures cancelled
Ian O’Riordan and Tony O’Donoghue discuss the latest fixture cancellations due to the weather. Paul Cook, Manager of Wigan Athletic, joins us on the line to discuss his club’s FA Cup win over Man City, and his time in the League of Ireland.
⚽
GAA: Slaughtneil star’s moving letter
Derry defender Chrissy McKaigue reflects on some remarkable seasons with his club, as well as an incredibly moving letter he received from a close friend of the late Donegal goalkeeping coach Pat Shovelin.
🏐
OLYMPICS – Russian Olympic membership Restored
Ian O’Riordan, Sports Writer at the Irish Times, on today’s confirmation of Russia’s Olympic membership being restored.
🏅
SOCCER – European Soccer with Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon, digital football editor of the Racing Post, on Neymar’s injury and reported rivalry with Mbappe, Ronaldo giving over a spot-kick at the Bernabeu, and Luis Suarez trying his best yet failing to get a yellow card!
⚽