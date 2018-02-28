Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, February 28
The Streets – ‘Lets Push Things Forward’
Steam Phunk (feat: Lydia Ford) – ‘Lost In Translation’
Tame Impala – ‘Solitude Is Bliss’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Greatness’
Ladytron – ‘Ghosts’
Go March – ‘Come On Momentum’
Nirvana – ‘Get Away’
Fontaines DC – ‘Chequeless Reckless’
Sub Motion – ‘Soccer Mom’
Wilt – ‘My Medicine’
Cormac Battle interview
Wilt – ‘Dave You Were Right’
Amanda Palmer – ‘Sing’
Hour 2:
Anna Of The North – ‘Someone’
HOST – ‘Goodbye’
Sage Francis – ‘The Best Of Times’
Blur – ‘To The End’ (French Version)
Robert O’Connor – ‘You Found Me’
Danger Mouse & Sparklehorse (feat: Suzanne Vega) – ‘The Man Who Played God’
Little Dragon – ‘Sway Daisy’
The Divine Comedy – ‘Song Of Love’
The Specials – ‘Ghost Town’
Mix & Fairbanks – ‘Bavarian Nights’
Miike Snow – ‘Bavarian #1 (Say You Will)’
Wyvern Lingo – ‘Fountains’
Orchid Collective – ‘Winter’s Pass’
Blind Melon – ‘No Rain’