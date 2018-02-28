Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, February 27
Dizzee Rascal – ‘Bonkers’
Jain – ‘Makeba’
Le Galaxie – ‘Day Of The Child’
Fangclub – ‘Bullet Head’
Peaches – ‘Boys Wanna Be Her’
Brand New Friend – ‘Girl’
ROE – ‘Wasted.Patient.Thinking’
The Flaming Lips – ‘Do You Realize?’
Laurie Shaw – ‘Breaking Branches’ (Session)
Everything Everything – ‘Final Form’
Everything Everything (Jeremy Pritchard) interview
Everything Everything – ‘The Mariana’
Tom Vek – ‘CC (You Set The Fire In Me)’
Lo Moon – ‘All In’
Hour 2:
Grimes – ‘Kill V Maim’
Æ MAK – ‘Glow’
Laurie Shaw – ‘Countries’ (Session)
Courtney Barnett – ‘Elevator Operator’
Wilt – ‘Family Man’
Moby – ‘Like A Motherless Child’
Paul Alwright – ‘Seeds Of Doubt’
Laurie Shaw – ‘Weird Weekends’ (Session)
The Stunning – ‘Heads Are Gonna Roll’
Soak – ‘Blud’
DJ Seinfeld – ‘U Hold Me Without Touch’
Kormac (feat: Jack O’Rourke) – ‘New Day’
Le Boom – ‘What We Do’ (Mix & Fairbanks Remix)
Cut Chemist – ‘Motivational Speaker’
Laurie Shaw – ‘Scouse Pussy’ (Session)