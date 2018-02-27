Martin Garrix to headline Belfast’s Vital Festival

Belfast’s Vital Festival have just revealed who will be performing for 2018 at Boucher Road Playing Fields…

DJ Martin Garrix will take to the Belfast Vital main stage to headline on August the 25th with very special guests: dance music icon Steve Angello, Swedish singer and songwriter Zara Larsson and Loop on the last Saturday of the summer!

Martin Garrix performs at the biggest festivals in the world from Coachella and Lollapalooza to Ultra Music Festival and Tomorrowland and will now perform along with special guests Steve Angello and Zara Larsson at Belfast Vital.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets.