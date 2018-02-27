Dan’s Playlist – Monday, February 26
Young Fathers – ‘Get Up’
Rejjie Snow (feat: Anna Of The North) – ‘Charlie Brown’
Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’
Will De Burca – ‘The Weather Inside Our Heads’
Foals – ‘Inhaler’
Feuds – ‘Nothing To Happen Next’
Massive Attack (feat: Horace Andy) – ‘Angel’
Jorja Smith – ‘I Am’
Rusangano Family – ‘Tea In A Pot’
Them There – ‘Blaze’
Nouvelle Vague – ‘Teenage Kicks’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Awoo’
Wilt – ‘Stations’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Shame & Fortune’
Shame – ‘Concrete’
Hour 2:
Janelle Monae & Prince – ‘Givin’ Em What They Love’
Prince & The Revolution – ‘Computer Blue’
Janelle Monae – ‘Make Me Feel’
IAMX (feat: Kat Von D) – ‘Stardust’
Bon Voyage – ‘African Voices’
TADHG – ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’
Beastie Boys – ‘Sure Shot’
Beastie Boys – ‘Sabotage’
Rammstein – ‘Mehr’
Pillow Queens – ‘Favourite’
David Kitt – ‘Cling Film’
Fehdah – ‘Kathmandu’
Cold Specks – ‘Holland’
Young Fathers – ‘Lord’
Johnny Cash – ‘Hurt’