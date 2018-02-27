Aine Cahill announces Smock Alley Theatre show in Dublin

The wonderful Aine Cahill has announced she’ll be playing a special show in Dublin…

Recently signed to Warner Music record label, Cavan native Aine Cahill has announced she will perform at Smock Alley Theatre on 20th April 2018.

Tickets available this Thursday at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets and online at Ticketmaster.ie.

Aine gets her inspiration from contemporary pop music and combines it with classic Jazz from the 1950’s to create her own take on music and showcasing her incredible storytelling ability. Very strong melodies mixed with her lyrical content allows the audience to escape into another world.

“Plastic” has also been nominated for our RTE Choice Music Prize, Irish song of the Year in 2017. Tickets available HERE.