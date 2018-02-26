WHO’S UP FOR SOME McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Midweek Messing IN IBIZA

McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Midweek Messing kicks off this week with Breakfast Republic looking to send you and three of your mates to Ibiza!

This week is the start of McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Midweek Messing on 2fm

Tak’in the SERIOUS out and putt’in the MESSING in!

We’ve got holidays, concert tickets, vouchers and of course Jaffa Cakes to give-away!

And to kick off the start of McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Midweek Messing we’re giving you the chance to win a holiday for you and three of your mates to party in Ibiza this summer.

For all the details on how you can win that holiday make sure you listen in to Breakfast Republic

See here for competition terms and conditions apply, over 18’s only, serious people excluded!

Daily prizes of € 100 ticketmaster vouchers

Overall prize of a trip for you and three of your mates four to Ibiza.

Travel dates are subject to availability and the package is valid from 01/06/18 to 01/09/18

No cash alternative, prize is valued at € 3,000