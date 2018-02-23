Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, February 22
The Alternative (with Dan Hegarty) – Thursday, February 22:
Iggy Pop – ‘Lust For Life’ (The Prodigy Remix)
LCD Soundsystem – ‘Tribulations’
Bonzai – ‘I Did’
Rejjie Snow – ‘23’
Fatboy Slim – ‘Mi Bebe Masoquista’
FЯEAKK Ltd – ‘Snakeskin’
REWS – ‘Miss You In The Dark’
REWS interview
REWS – ‘Your Tears’
Mansun – ‘She Makes My Nose Bleed’
Paul Draper – ‘Feeling My Heart Run Slow’
Beauty Sleep – ‘The Feeling Back’
Courtney Barnett – ‘Debbie Downer’
Roisin Murphy – ‘Exploitation’
Hour 2:
Wyvern Lingo – ‘Fear’
Bomb The Bass (feat: Benjamin Zephanian & Sinead O’Connor) – ‘Empire’
Kaytranada – ‘Together’
Ash – ‘Envy’
Ash – ‘Buzzkill’
Vulpynes – ‘Sublingual’
PJ Harvey live at A Summer’s Tale festival:
‘Community of Hope’
‘Let England Shake’
‘Down By The Water’
To Bring You My Love’
Nina Hynes – ‘Fuse’
Everything Is Recorded (feat: Sampha) – ‘Mountains Of Gold’
La Luz – ‘Cicada’
JJ72 – ‘October Swimmer’
Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’