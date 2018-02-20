Wyvern Lingo are doing a pop up gig in Tower Records

Wyvern Lingo are about to go on tour and play a sold out show in the Button Factory Dublin…

If you missed out on tickets fear not, they do have their biggest headline show to date coming up later on in The Academy (tickets HERE). But! Tower Records have also just announced, they’ll be doing a pop up mini gig in the Dawson St shop at 530pm this Friday yay!

Haven't got a ticket for @WyvernLingo at @ButtonFactoryv this Friday? You can see them live @TowerDublin Dawson Street at 5.30pm on the same day. #ticketfairy pic.twitter.com/Jv1dlzPBCx — Rubyworks Records (@Rubyworks) February 19, 2018

Check out the rest of their tour dates around the country via their website.