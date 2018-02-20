Knockanstockan announce first 30 acts for 2018
Knockanstockan have revealed the first 30 acts set to play the festival at Blessington Lakes, July 28th and 29th…
Elaine Mai, Kojaque, Super Silly, Akora, Farah Elle, Bantum, Sim Simma Soundsystem, JYellowL and much more are just the first round of acts announced. Take a look below…
Here we go! First 30 acts for KnockanStockan 2018! Check out the new website for more details! pic.twitter.com/ZROoKgRl3o
