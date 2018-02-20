Dan’s Playlist – Monday, February 20
Portugal. The Man – ‘Feel It Still’
Otherkin – ‘Ay Ay’ (Philip Magee Remix)
U2 – ‘Vertigo’
Search Party Animal – ‘Get Hitched’
Sorcha Richardson – ‘4am’
Aimee Mann – ‘That’s Just What You Are’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Rainbows’
Akala – ‘I Don’t Know’
Santigold – ‘Guns Of Brooklyn’
Ash – ‘Kung Fu’
Ash – ‘Buzzkill’
Everything Is Recorded – ‘Intro’
Everything Is Recorded – ‘Bloodshot Red Eyes’
Jai Paul – ‘BTSU’
Beck – ‘Hotwax’
Robert John Ardiff – ‘The Fall’
Come On Live Long – ‘In The Still’
Hour 2:
Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’
Paul Thomas Saunders – ‘In High Heels Burn It Down’
The Postal Service – ‘The District Sleeps Alone Tonight’
Gwenno – ‘Tir Ha Mor’
JJ72 – ‘Undercover Angel’
The Avalanches – ‘Since I Left You’
Punctual – ‘Mela’
Braxton – ‘Kowloon’
Leftfield – ‘Release The Pressure’
O Emperor – ‘Make It Rain’
Mint Royale – ‘Singin’ In The Rain’
M83 – ‘Run Into Flowers’
MMOTHS (feat: Keep Shelly In Athens) – ‘Heart’