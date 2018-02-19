Wiley announces 2fm Rising’s Mango x MathMan will be supporting him tomorrow in Dublin
The legendary Wiley is set to play The Academy in Dublin on Tuesday night and he’s revealed his Irish support…
Joining him on the night are one of our 2fm Rising acts Mango x MathMan, tickets are priced at 20 euro and available here now. Check out what they had to say…
Tomorrow night, we support the Godfather of Grime Wiley at The Academy. His first ever club show in Dublin. Come through and get busy with us. It’s gonna be historic. 💪🏻🇮🇪
Posted by Mango X MathMan on Monday, February 19, 2018