Trailer Park Boys announce Dublin and Belfast shows

Trailer Park Boys’ Ricky, Julian, Bubbles and Randy are coming to Belfast & Dublin in September with a brand new live show that brings all the action from the TV series to a live audiences across the country.

What’s supposed to be an intimate evening with the Trailer Park Boys quickly goes off the rails when, after escaping arrest for ‘a simple misunderstanding’, the boys realize they have limited time to party before the cops inevitably track them down. Under pressure to pack as much partying as possible into the evening, expect the boys to be at their drunkest, highest and greasiest for a hilarious night you’ll never forget!

Trailer Park Boys will be at The Ulster Hall, Belfast on September the 24th and Dublin’s Olympia Theatre September the 25th.

Tickets go on pre-sale on 21st February and general sale on 23rd February via www.myticket.co.uk