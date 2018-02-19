Sound of the Nation

Clearbraces.ie and Breakfast Republic have an offer you won’t want to miss

Clearbraces.ie and Breakfast Republic have an offer you won’t want to miss

Straighten up and pay attention Breakfast Republic’s got a great prize to give-away

Thanks to Clearbraces.ie, “Irelands leading providers of Invisalign” are giving you the chance to see London in style!

Enjoy a great weekend away, flights, five star hotel accommodation, Westend tickets and a thousand euro spending money!

It’s all to celebrate Clearbraces.ie biggest discount to date of up to €850 off Invisalign bookings made before this Saturday February 24th

Join Breakfast Republic each morning for your chance to win!

RTE Competition terms and conditions apply – see here

Prize details below, Producers decision is final.

Daily Prizes – € 200 One4all voucher

Overall prize – Return flights Dublin to London, two night stay at a five star hotel in London, a pair of Westend tickets, € 1,000 spending money.

 