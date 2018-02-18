Dave Fanning | ADIFF, High Seas, Joey Ramone and much more…

On The Dave Fanning Show today…

Festival Director of the Audi Dublin International Film Festival, Grainne Humphries, talks to Dave about the festival and all the must see films that can be viewed at this years event.

Is taking the Ferry better than going by Plane?

Travel Writer Manchán Magan tells Dave why there may be more pro’s to taking to the seas instead of the skies.

How would you feel about having yours or a loved ones ashes pressed to make a vinyl record..? Jason Leach can do it for you! He explains to Dave how a desire to pass on a part of himself turned in to a worthy business.

And an archive interview with Joey Ramone of The Ramones, from October 1980.

