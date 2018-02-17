Dave Fanning | Expensive TV, Chinese New Year traditons and the dangers of driving…

On the Dave Fanning Show today…

The first episode of ‘How’s Your Driving?’ aired this week on RTÉ One. Simon Delaney, presenter of the four part series, joined Dave to tell him about some of the experiments they conducted as part of the show.

Fiona Flynn from Entertainment.ie gave Dave a rundown of the most expensive TV shows that have graced our screens to date.

The Year of the Dog has begun and the Dublin Chinese New Year Festival is well under way. Li Xiang and Vicky Twomey Lee were in studio to talk to Dave about what traditions are involved in celebrating Chinese New Year.

And as always, movie buff Paul Whitington gave us his thoughts on this weeks new release The Shape of Water.

You can listen back to today’s show or download the podcasts HERE