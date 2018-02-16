New Irish festival All Together Now reveal more details

From the people that put on Forbidden Fruit and Metropolis now they present All Together Now happening on August Bank Holiday Weekend…

This August Bank Holiday Weekend -3/4/5 … All Together Now will see its debut, with music, spoken word, comedy, theatre, debate, art, and workshops, feasts, bespoke cocktails across 10 stages including an alfresco crystal ballroom, Spiegeltent, and various different hidden quirky gems.

The 3 day camping festival will be on the grounds of Curraghmore Estate, County Waterford and more details will be revealed over the next few days and weeks via their socials and site, click HERE.

We can’t wait to see who will be on the line-up!