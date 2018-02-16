Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, February 15
Marcus Marr – ‘High Times’
The Prodigy – ‘Voodoo People’
Bantum – ‘Move’
DJ Shadow – ‘High Noon’
The Altered Hours – ‘Over The Void’
Grimes – ‘Oblivion’
FЯEAKK Ltd – ‘Snakeskin’
Young Fathers – ‘Lord’
The Verve – ‘Bittersweet Sympathy’
Deaf Joe – ‘I’ll Be Waiting’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘De Ja Vu’
Sub Motion – ‘Heads Will Roll’ (Session)
Moby – ‘Like A Motherless Child’
Moby – ‘Flower’
Hour 2:
Cinema (feat: Chris Leech) – ‘Floating’
Air (feat: Jason Falkner) – ‘Radio #1’
Onra – ‘Freak’
The Orb – ‘Toxygene’
Vulpynes – ‘Sublingual’
Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Geek USA’
Motions – ‘Late Night Calls’
Kate Tempest live at the Haldern Pop Festival:
‘Whoops’
‘Don’t Fall In’
‘Pictures On A Screen’
Public Enemy – ‘Rebel Without A Pause’
Rejjie Snow (feat: Aminé & Dana Williams) – ‘Egyptian Luvr’
Joan As Policewoman – ‘Talk About It Later’
Stoat – ‘King Of The Moon’