Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, February 14
U2 Vs Kygo – ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’
The Rapture – ‘House Of Jealous Lovers’
Le Galaxie – ‘Love System’
Le Galaxie – ‘Day Of The Child’
The Dandy Warhols – ‘Not If You Were The Last Junkie On Earth’
Daft Punk (feat: Julian Casablancas) – ‘Instant Crush’
Stoat – ‘’Talk Radio Makes Me Feel Alone’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Greed’
DBFC – ‘Autonomic’
Garbage – ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’
Savages – ‘Adore’
Hostess – ‘Valentine’
Kavinsky (feat: Lovefoxx) – ‘Nightcall’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Pink Beetle’
Hour 2:
Rejjie Snow (Aminé & Dana Williams) – ‘Egyptian Luvr’
Daithi (feat: Sinead White) – ‘Falling For You’
Joan As Policewoman – ‘Rely On’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Maps’
Booka Shade & Craig Walker – ‘Babylon’
Booka Shade & Craig Walker interview
Booka Shade & Craig Walker – ‘Numb The Pain’
Onra – ‘No Question’
Prince & The Revolution – ‘Darlene Nikki’
Prince & Sheena Easton – ‘U Got The Look’
Pursued By Dogs – ‘Talk’
The Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Ava Adore’
J Colleran – ‘O + SOH’