Home
Menu
News
Sport
Business
Entertainment
LifeStyle
RTÉ Player
TV
Radio
Sign In
More
RTÉ Live
RTÉ News Now
RTÉ Radio Player
RTÉ Player International
RTÉ Aertel
RTÉ Apps
Weather
Fashion
Food
Travel
Motors
Homes
RTÉ Digital Blog
Lotto
Jobs
About
Shop
RTÉjr
TRTÉ
RTÉ Archives
Feedback
Home
News
2FM Shows
Competitions
Contact
The Collective
Sound of the Nation
Listen live
Harry McCann, Head of Ireland’s Digital Youth Council, talks online consent.
Posted by
Adam Hogan
No Tags
Categories:
The Eoghan Mc Dermott Show
0 Comments
Eoghan chatted to Harry McCann about the age of digital consent which he believes should be 13, with more focus being placed on education.