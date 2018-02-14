Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, February 13
Justice – ‘Civilization’
Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’ (Mura Masa Remix)
The Avalanches – ‘Subways’
The Avalanches – ‘Frontier Psychiatrist’
Fontaines DC – ‘Chequeless Reckless’
Gossip – ‘Jealous Girl’
Yonaka – ‘Bubblegum’
Nirvana – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
Fangclub – ‘Exit’
Aine Cahill – ‘Red Hill Mining Town’
Joan As Policewoman – ‘The Silence’
Damola x Max Zanga – ‘An Abundance Of Lucy 2’
The Orb – ‘Little Fluffy Clouds’
D.A.R.K. – ‘Curvy’
Ten Walls – ‘Walking With Elephants’
Hour 2:
Deathcab For Cutie – ‘Meet Me On The Equinox’
Moby – ‘Like A Motherless Child’
Booka Shade & Craig Walker – ‘All Of This & Nothing’
Onra – ‘Wait A Minute’
Ben Lee – ‘Sandpaperback’
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (with Kylie Minogue) – ‘Where The Wild Roses Grow’
Heart Beach – ‘8am’
Heart Beach interview
Heart Beach – ‘February’
The Stunning – ‘Heads Are Gonna Roll’
Jungle – ‘Busy Earnin’
Warriors Of The Dysthoteque – ‘Monsters At The Gate (Weirdos)’
Stoat – ‘The Joke’s On Me’
Power Of Dreams – ‘The Joke’s On Me’
Wolfmother – ‘The Joker & The Thief’