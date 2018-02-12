Nicky & Jenny | DWTS, Dream Jobs, Wardrobe Malfunctions and lots more…

On Nicky & Jenny today…

Tough talking Dancing With The Stars judge Brian Redmond, chats to Nicky and Jenny about how this years celebrities are handling their dancing tasks.

Naomi Fitzgibbon from The Irish Cancer Society explained to Nicky and Jenny why women with a negative body image are less likely to check themselves regularly for the signs of breast cancer.

Under the guidance of Naomi, Nicky and Jenny demonstrated how men and women should check their breasts. Check out the video:

Cadbury are hiring a chocolate tester, the dream job! What would your dream job be?

A Carnival Queen suffered a wardrobe malfunction after her minuscule tong snapped mid performance! Have you ever had a mortifying wardrobe malfunction?

PLUS all our regulars including, You’re Some Laugh, Is He In A League of His Own? Quiz and lots, lots more!

Click HERE to listen back to all of today’s show our to download our podcast!