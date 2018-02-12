Sound of the Nation

Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!

Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇️⬇️⬇️

LIAM MILLER REMEMBERED, PRESIDENT’S CUP

Alan Cawley on the untimely passing of Liam Miller, and the President’s Cup between Cork City and Dundalk FC

RUGBY REVIEW

Donal Lenihan joined us in studio to look back on the Ireland’s win over Italy and the rest of the Natwest Six Nations weekend.

🏉

GAELIC FOOTBALL REVIEW                    

Bernard Flynn on Galway-Mayo, Dublin-Donegal and the rest of the weekend’s Allianz Football League action. 

🏐

SOCCER

Eamon Dunphy and Alan Cawley on the weekend’s Premier League action  