On Chris & Ciara this weekend…

The guys provided us with an eye witness report on the morning after The Late Late Show Valentines special.

Ciara shared her devastation on hearing that Idris Elba is now engaged.

AND, Ciara received a phone call from a mysterious Italian man that she apparently met at the match yesterday. Oddly enough he sounded a lot like Chris..?

