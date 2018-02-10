Dave Fanning | Winter Olympics, Modern Romance, Rockets and much more…

On The Dave Fanning Show today…

Darren Frehill joined us live from South Korea to give Dave the low down on the opening ceremony and to tell us a bit about what we can expect from the event over the next 16 days.

Features writer Nicola Bardon and Comedian Edwin Sammon give their thoughts on modern dating etiquette and what it is to be romantic in 2018.

Who is Elon Musk? And what does his work mean for private space travel? John Kennedy, Editor of Silicon Republic, gives Dave an insight into the man and his innovations.

Movie Reviewer Paul Whitington gave us his marks out of 5 for this weeks new releases, including Black Panther, Fifty Shades Freed, The 15:17 to Paris and The Mercy.

You can listen back to today’s show or download the podcasts HERE