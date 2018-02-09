LONGITUDE 18 LINE-UP JUST ANNOUNCED!

Longitude returns to Marlay Park this summer from Friday July 13th to Sunday July 15th. The first round of acts are as follows 👀⬇

J. Cole will headline the Friday night of Longitude. The hip-hop performer and producer will be joined by Grammy nominated rap trio Migos and Irish single chart #1 hit maker Post Malone.

On Saturday 14th Travis Scott leads the line up. Travis has set the stage for 2018 with his third full-length album, Astroworld which promises “the best music of my career.” Diplo returns to Longitude and Tyler, The Creator will perform on Saturday night.

Solange will hit the main stage as the Sunday night headliner. Solange’s latest album ‘A Seat At The Table’ earned her first ever Grammy win and topped the Billboard album charts. Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Sampha complete the Sunday billing.

Joining J. Cole, Travis Scott, Solange, Migos, Diplo, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Sampha are breakout star Khalid, Billboard chart record breaker Cardi B, London rapper Giggs, grime artist J Hus, festival favourite Joey Bada$$ returns to Longitude, LA band The Internet, rapper Lil Pump, blackbear joins the bill following his sell out Academy date , Atlanta’s 6BLACK, French duo Ibeyi, UK soul singer Jacob Banks is coming back to Ireland following his sold out Sugar Club show, Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, New Yorker Princess Nokia, radio star Mabel, rapper and comedian Big Shaq, Belly, Naaz, & Bas.

LONGITUDE 2018

Friday 13th July:

J. Cole

Migos

Post Malone

Saturday 14th July:

Travis Scott

Diplo

Tyer, The Creator

Sunday 15th July:

Solange

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Sampha

Plus…

Khalid

Cardi B

Giggs

J Hus

Joey Bada$$

The Internet

Lil Pump

blackbear

6LACK

Ibeyi

Jacob Banks

Kali Uchis

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Princess Nokia

Mabel

Big Shaq

Belly

Naaz

Bas

And many more to be announced

TICKET INFORMATION

Weekend tickets €189.50 / Two Day Tickets: €129.50 / Day tickets €69.50

All ticket prices are inclusive of booking fee

Subject to licence

Tickets available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie

Tickets On Sale 9am Friday 16th February

Three customers can get their hands on Longitude tickets before anyone else, presale tickets go on sale at www.three.ie/3plus February 14th at 9am, 48hours before general release.

For further festival information see:

www.longitude.ie | www.mcd.ie