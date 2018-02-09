LONGITUDE 18 LINE-UP JUST ANNOUNCED!
Longitude returns to Marlay Park this summer from Friday July 13th to Sunday July 15th. The first round of acts are as follows 👀⬇
MARLAY PARK: 13 – 15 JULY
Longitude returns to Marlay Park this summer from Friday July 13th to Sunday July 15th. The first round of acts are as follows.
J. Cole will headline the Friday night of Longitude. The hip-hop performer and producer will be joined by Grammy nominated rap trio Migos and Irish single chart #1 hit maker Post Malone.
On Saturday 14th Travis Scott leads the line up. Travis has set the stage for 2018 with his third full-length album, Astroworld which promises “the best music of my career.” Diplo returns to Longitude and Tyler, The Creator will perform on Saturday night.
Solange will hit the main stage as the Sunday night headliner. Solange’s latest album ‘A Seat At The Table’ earned her first ever Grammy win and topped the Billboard album charts. Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Sampha complete the Sunday billing.
Joining J. Cole, Travis Scott, Solange, Migos, Diplo, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Sampha are breakout star Khalid, Billboard chart record breaker Cardi B, London rapper Giggs, grime artist J Hus, festival favourite Joey Bada$$ returns to Longitude, LA band The Internet, rapper Lil Pump, blackbear joins the bill following his sell out Academy date , Atlanta’s 6BLACK, French duo Ibeyi, UK soul singer Jacob Banks is coming back to Ireland following his sold out Sugar Club show, Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, New Yorker Princess Nokia, radio star Mabel, rapper and comedian Big Shaq, Belly, Naaz, & Bas.
LONGITUDE 2018
Friday 13th July:
J. Cole
Migos
Post Malone
Saturday 14th July:
Travis Scott
Diplo
Tyer, The Creator
Sunday 15th July:
Solange
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Sampha
Plus…
Khalid
Cardi B
Giggs
J Hus
Joey Bada$$
The Internet
Lil Pump
blackbear
6LACK
Ibeyi
Jacob Banks
Kali Uchis
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Princess Nokia
Mabel
Big Shaq
Belly
Naaz
Bas
And many more to be announced
TICKET INFORMATION
Weekend tickets €189.50 / Two Day Tickets: €129.50 / Day tickets €69.50
All ticket prices are inclusive of booking fee
Subject to licence
Tickets available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie
Tickets On Sale 9am Friday 16th February
Three customers can get their hands on Longitude tickets before anyone else, presale tickets go on sale at www.three.ie/3plus February 14th at 9am, 48hours before general release.
For further festival information see: